E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,091.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.36 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,525.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

