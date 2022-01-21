Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 53,025 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Allstate stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

