Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $61,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $201.96 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.