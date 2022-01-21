Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $66,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,091.31 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,525.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

