Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.