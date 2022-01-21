Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.36 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $49,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NYSE COF opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

