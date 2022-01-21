Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $47.63

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. 89,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,701. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.