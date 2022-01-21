LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. 88,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,511. LKQ has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

