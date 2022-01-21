Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Cut by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 442,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,897,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.