Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

