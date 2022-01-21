Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.82

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.82 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 2781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

