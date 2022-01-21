NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 10,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,538. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NMI by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 635,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 4,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

