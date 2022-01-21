JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.27

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 6608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of analysts have commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

