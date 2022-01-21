SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.81

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 86009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

