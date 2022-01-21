MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.58. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

