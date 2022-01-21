WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 252,520 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

