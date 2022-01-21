WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 252,520 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $43.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

