Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,000. Pfizer makes up 3.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.