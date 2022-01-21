$2.17 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,598. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

