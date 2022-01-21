$2.17 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,598. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.