Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 21,801 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. 1,097,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,976,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

