Botty Investors LLC Purchases 2,847 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

