Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. 13,663,540 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

