Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Target accounts for 1.4% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,004,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,954,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.76 on Friday, reaching $215.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,100. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

