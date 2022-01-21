Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0233

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $441,948.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.41 or 0.07204474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.95 or 0.99947961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 525,657,554 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

