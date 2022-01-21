Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $279.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

