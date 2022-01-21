OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $74.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.96. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $963.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

