HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $63,369.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

