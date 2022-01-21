Aviva PLC Has $249.27 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $249,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $132,876,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 486,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,787,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

