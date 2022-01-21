Aviva PLC Has $135 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.21. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

