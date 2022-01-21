Aviva PLC Buys 26,088 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $249,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 486,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,051. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

