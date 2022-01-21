Aviva PLC Acquires 103,539 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

AVGO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.97. 38,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.