Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $168.60 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $168,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.