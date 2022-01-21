Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,581 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $401,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.42. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

