Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Decreases By 20.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.30. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.