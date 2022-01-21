Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.75. 95,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,791,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

