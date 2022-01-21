Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,854,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VTWO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 292,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,338. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

