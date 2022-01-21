WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

