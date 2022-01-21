WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.
NYSE WNS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.
WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
