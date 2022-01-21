Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $88.34 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $88,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 122,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $44.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

