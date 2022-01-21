Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 88.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,998 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $251.84 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

