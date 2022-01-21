Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $11.94 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.