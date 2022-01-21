Harborview Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,563,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

