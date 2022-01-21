Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.05% of Sage Therapeutics worth $142,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.82 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

