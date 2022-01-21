The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

