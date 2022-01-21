Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $36,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

