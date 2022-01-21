Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 6,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

