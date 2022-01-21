Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,441,843 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CEMEX worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

