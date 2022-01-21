Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.