Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 118,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 15.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 149,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

