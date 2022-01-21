Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post sales of $385.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the lowest is $381.50 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 105,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

