Dovu Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.98 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $16.98 million and $118,361.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

