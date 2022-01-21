Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $97,890.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $46.04 or 0.00119723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $920,764.97 and $97,890.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

